Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Infosys down

Indian ADRs ended lower on Monday. In the IT space, Infosys fell 0.10 percent at USD 15.07 and Wipro was down 0.08 percent at USD 10.06.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank shed 0.11 percent at USD 9.78 and HDFC Bank declined 0.60 percent at USD 88.71.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 0.31 percent at USD 34.81 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 0.33 percent at USD 41.91.