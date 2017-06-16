Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank gain

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Thursday. In the banking space, HDFC Bank added 1.47 percent at USD 89.09 and ICICI Bank was up 0.13 percent at USD 9.79.

In the IT space, Infosys gained 0.08 percent at USD 15.14 and Wipro was down 0.16 percent at USD 10.23.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was up 0.01 percent at USD 35.02 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories shed 0.45 percent at USD 40.42.