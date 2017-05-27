May 27, 2017 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank gains 2%, Tata Motors, Infosys up
Indian ADRs ended higher on Friday. Tata Motors gained 0.75 percent and ICICI Bank rose 0.30 percent.
Indian ADRs ended higher on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.31 percent at USD 15.51 and Wipro added 0.27 percent at USD 10.87.
In the banking space, ICICI Bank rose 0.30 percent at USD 9.68 and HDFC Bank gained 2.17 percent at USD 86.69.In the other sectors, Tata Motors gained 0.75 percent at USD 36.56 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 0.68 percent at USD 37.54.