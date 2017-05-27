Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank gains 2%, Tata Motors, Infosys up

Indian ADRs ended higher on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.31 percent at USD 15.51 and Wipro added 0.27 percent at USD 10.87.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank rose 0.30 percent at USD 9.68 and HDFC Bank gained 2.17 percent at USD 86.69.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors gained 0.75 percent at USD 36.56 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 0.68 percent at USD 37.54.