Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank gains 2.6%, Dr Reddy's Lab up

Indian ADRs ended higher on Tuesday. In the banking space, ICICI Bank rose 0.12 percent at USD 8.37 and HDFC Bank gained 2.65 percent at USD 79.95.

In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.05 percent at USD 14.43 and Wipro was up 0.08 percent at USD 9.78.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was up 0.46 percent at USD 34.18 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 0.34 percent at USD 40.91.