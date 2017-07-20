Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's Lab, Tata Motors down

Indian ADRs ended mostly lower on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.03 percent at USD 15.64 and Wipro was up 0.04 percent at USD 5.47.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 0.01 percent at USD 9.33 and HDFC Bank declined 0.24 percent at USD 90.60.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 0.17 percent at USD 35.19 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories shed 0.19 percent at USD 41.67.