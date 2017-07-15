Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's Lab, ICICI Bank up

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Friday. In the IT space, Wipro was up 0.01 percent at USD 5.35 and Infosys was down 0.08 percent at USD 15.56.

In the banking space, HDFC Bank gained 0.32 percent at USD 90.17 and ICICI Bank added 0.12 percent at USD 9.21.

In the other sectors, Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 0.15 percent at USD 41.67 and Tata Motors shed 0.19 percent at USD 35.36.