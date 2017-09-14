Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Wipro, ICICI Bank gains

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.07 percent at USD 14.53 and Wipro gained 0.50 percent at USD 6.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank rose 0.11 percent at USD 9.13 and HDFC Bank added 0.12 percent at USD 99.41.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors declined 0.36 percent at USD 30.48 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up 2.08 percent at USD 34.91.