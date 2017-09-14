App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 14, 2017 07:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Wipro, ICICI Bank gains

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Wednesday. HDFC Bank added 0.12 percent and Wipro gained 0.50 percent.

Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Wipro, ICICI Bank gains

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.07 percent at USD 14.53 and Wipro gained 0.50 percent at USD 6.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank rose 0.11 percent at USD 9.13 and HDFC Bank added 0.12 percent at USD 99.41.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors declined 0.36 percent at USD 30.48 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up 2.08 percent at USD 34.91.

tags #Indian ADRs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.