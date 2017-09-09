Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors down

App
Sep 09, 2017 08:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs ended lower on Friday. ICICI Bank was down 0.98 percent and Tata Motors shed 0.50 percent.

Indian ADRs ended lower on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys fell 0.34 percent at USD 14.53 and Wipro slipped 0.17 percent at USD 5.98.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was down 0.98 percent at USD 9.10 and HDFC Bank added 0.66 percent at USD 97.43.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors shed 0.50 percent at USD 29.64 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 3.19 percent at USD 33.36.

