Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Lab, Tata Motors up; HDFC Bank slips

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Thursday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.03 percent at USD 15.36 and Wipro gained 0.14 percent at USD 10.14.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank fell 0.07 percent at USD 8.64 and HDFC Bank declined 0.30 percent at USD 75.71.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors rose 0.42 percent at USD 35.82 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 0.61 percent at USD 41.85.