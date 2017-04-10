Apr 07, 2017 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Lab, Tata Motors up; HDFC Bank slips
Indian ADRs ended mixed on Thursday. Tata Motors rose 0.42 percent and Wipro gained 0.14 percent.
Indian ADRs ended mixed on Thursday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.03 percent at USD 15.36 and Wipro gained 0.14 percent at USD 10.14.
In the banking space, ICICI Bank fell 0.07 percent at USD 8.64 and HDFC Bank declined 0.30 percent at USD 75.71.
In the other sectors, Tata Motors rose 0.42 percent at USD 35.82 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 0.61 percent at USD 41.85.