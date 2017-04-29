Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Lab, Infosys, Tata Motors up

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys rose 0.07 percent at USD 14.57 and Wipro was up 0.08 percent at USD 9.83.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank fell 0.09 percent at USD 8.45 and HDFC Bank slipped 0.90 at USD 80.05.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors added 0.24 percent at USD 35.54 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 0.26 percent at USD 40.70.