App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 29, 2017 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Lab, Infosys, Tata Motors up

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Friday. Wipro was up 0.08 percent and Tata Motors added 0.24 percent.

Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Lab, Infosys, Tata Motors up

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys rose 0.07 percent at USD 14.57 and Wipro was up 0.08 percent at USD 9.83.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank fell 0.09 percent at USD 8.45 and HDFC Bank slipped 0.90 at USD 80.05.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors added 0.24 percent at USD 35.54 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 0.26 percent at USD 40.70.

tags #Indian ADRs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.