Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Lab, Infosys, ICICI Bank down

Indian ADRs ended mostly lower on Tuesday. In the IT space, Infosys shed 0.10 percent at USD 15.17 and Wipro declined 0.15 percent at USD 9.92.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was down 0.02 percent at USD 8.62 and HDFC Bank was up 0.03 percent at USD 76.55.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors gained 0.50 percent at USD 36.59 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 0.27 percent at USD 40.81.