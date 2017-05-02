Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Lab, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors up

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Monday. In the IT space, Wipro was up 0.02 percent at USD 9.85 and Infosys was down 0.01 percent at USD 14.56.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank gained 0.12 percent at USD 8.57 and HDFC Bank declined 0.44 percent at USD 79.61.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors rose 0.13 percent at USD 35.67 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 0.15 percent at USD 40.85.