Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Lab, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors gain

Indian ADRs ended higher on Tuesday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.05 percent at USD 14.53 and Wipro added 0.06 percent at USD 9.69.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank rose 0.15 percent at USD 8.80 and HDFC Bank gained 0.69 percent at USD 77.90.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors rose 0.18 percent at USD 34.90 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.73 percent at USD 41.20.