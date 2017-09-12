App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 12, 2017 07:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Lab, HDFC Bank, Infosys gain

Indian ADRs ended higher on Monday. ICICI Bank was up 0.22 percent and Tata Motors gained 0.34 percent.

Indian ADRs ended higher on Monday. In the IT space, Infosys added 0.28 percent at USD 14.57 and Wipro was unchanged at USD 5.98.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 0.22 percent at USD 9.12 and HDFC Bank gained 1.56 percent at USD 98.95.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors gained 0.34 percent at USD 29.74 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 1.65 percent at USD 33.91.

