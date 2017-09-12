Sep 12, 2017 07:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Lab, HDFC Bank, Infosys gain
Indian ADRs ended higher on Monday. ICICI Bank was up 0.22 percent and Tata Motors gained 0.34 percent.
Indian ADRs ended higher on Monday. In the IT space, Infosys added 0.28 percent at USD 14.57 and Wipro was unchanged at USD 5.98.
In the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 0.22 percent at USD 9.12 and HDFC Bank gained 1.56 percent at USD 98.95.In the other sectors, Tata Motors gained 0.34 percent at USD 29.74 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 1.65 percent at USD 33.91.