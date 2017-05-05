Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Lab down; ICICI Bank, Infosys gain

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Thursday. In the banking space, ICICI Bank gained 0.37 percent at USD 81.40 and HDFC Bank was up 0.01 percent at USD 81.40.

In the IT space, Infosys rose 0.16 percent at USD 14.68 and Wipro shed 0.03 percent at USD 9.93.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors fell 0.11 percent at USD 34.70 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories slipped 0.27 percent at USD 40.58.