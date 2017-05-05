App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 05, 2017 07:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Lab down; ICICI Bank, Infosys gain

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Thursday. Tata Motors fell 0.11 percent and Infosys rose 0.16 percent at USD 14.68.

Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Lab down; ICICI Bank, Infosys gain

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Thursday. In the banking space, ICICI Bank gained 0.37 percent at USD 81.40 and HDFC Bank was up 0.01 percent at USD 81.40.

In the IT space, Infosys rose 0.16 percent at USD 14.68 and Wipro shed 0.03 percent at USD 9.93.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors fell 0.11 percent at USD 34.70 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories slipped 0.27 percent at USD 40.58.

tags #Indian ADRs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.