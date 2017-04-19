App
Apr 19, 2017 04:36 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Indiabulls Real Estate may cross Rs 154: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com feels that Indiabulls Real Estate may cross Rs 154.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "The correction lasting only for one day indicates how strong the buying is on real estate and possibly it has more factors than people can today fathom. So, certainly positive on real estate. Indiabulls Real Estate has gone into the green again. I think it will cross Rs 154 fairly soon."

"Similarly DLF, last couple of days have been down days but that keeps coming into stocks which are making highs. So, definitely there are certain spaces like real estate or PSU, power etc which are looking very strong even while the markets are soft. NBFCs are coming back very strongly and along with that they have pulled up the bank Nifty as well."

"For tomorrow I am taking home long positions on bank Nifty because today was also a day where shorts got added. So it is possible that we do 150-200 on the upside tomorrow. So, given a sideways market where we had a collapse for a couple of days, I think it is time to get long on bank Nifty and probably see what happens when we open tomorrow," he said.

