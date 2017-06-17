Indiabulls Mutual Fund buys 99,644 shares of Cosmo Films

On June 16, 2017 Ambrish Jaipuria sold 1,00,000 shares of Cosmo Films at Rs 423 on the BSE.

However, Indiabulls Mutual Fund bought 99,644 shares at Rs 423.03.

On Friday, Cosmo Films was quoting at Rs 424.15, up Rs 3.40, or 0.81 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 468.80 and 52-week low Rs 333 on 28 April, 2017 and 22 November, 2016, respectively.