App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 07, 2017 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Housing gains 4% after CLSA raises target price to Rs 1,500

The global brokerage house added that housing loan scale-up may help drive growth.

Indiabulls Housing gains 4% after CLSA raises target price to Rs 1,500

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Indiabulls Housing gained over 4 percent intraday on Thursday as investors cheered a target upgrade for the stock.

Global research firm CLSA, in its report, upgraded the stock’s target price to Rs 1,500, implying an upside of 19 percent.

The global brokerage house added that housing loan scale-up may help drive growth.

Further, it sees AUM/earnings growth at 30/25 percent CAGR over FY17-20.

Recently, in an interview to CNBC-TV18, Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Indiabulls Housing Finance said the slow growth seen for the industry is because of RERA and GST coming in the first quarter of this fiscal but the on ground reality is that home loans up to Rs 25 lakh, homes being transacted between Rs 40-50 lakh is back, and the momentum looks strong.

Talking from the sidelines of the Motilal Oswal Conference, he said the growth for housing finance companies and banks are different because banks are grappling with NPAs, capital issues etc, so growth for them has been slow at about 11 percent but most large housing finance companies have seen growth between 20-30 percent.

Indiabulls Housing would be targeting a 30 percent loan book growth, said Banga.

At 13:16 hrs Indiabulls Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 1,306.90, up Rs 43.90, or 3.48 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,317.50.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market #Nifty #Sensex

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.