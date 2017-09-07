Indiabulls Housing gains 4% after CLSA raises target price to Rs 1,500

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Indiabulls Housing gained over 4 percent intraday on Thursday as investors cheered a target upgrade for the stock.

Global research firm CLSA, in its report, upgraded the stock’s target price to Rs 1,500, implying an upside of 19 percent.

The global brokerage house added that housing loan scale-up may help drive growth.

Further, it sees AUM/earnings growth at 30/25 percent CAGR over FY17-20.

Recently, in an interview to CNBC-TV18, Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Indiabulls Housing Finance said the slow growth seen for the industry is because of RERA and GST coming in the first quarter of this fiscal but the on ground reality is that home loans up to Rs 25 lakh, homes being transacted between Rs 40-50 lakh is back, and the momentum looks strong.

Talking from the sidelines of the Motilal Oswal Conference, he said the growth for housing finance companies and banks are different because banks are grappling with NPAs, capital issues etc, so growth for them has been slow at about 11 percent but most large housing finance companies have seen growth between 20-30 percent.

Indiabulls Housing would be targeting a 30 percent loan book growth, said Banga.

At 13:16 hrs Indiabulls Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 1,306.90, up Rs 43.90, or 3.48 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,317.50.