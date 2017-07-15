App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jul 15, 2017 10:19 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Indiabulls Housing Finance may test Rs 1250, DCB Bank Rs 230: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com feels that Indiabulls Housing Finance may test Rs 1250 and DCB Bank may move to Rs 230.

Indiabulls Housing Finance may test Rs 1250, DCB Bank Rs 230: Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Lot of stocks have completed 3-4 week corrections and this week have made strong moves. One of them is Indiabulls Housing Finance, housing finance anyway has been in a bull market, so here you could get target of Rs 1250 in this run.”

He further added, “In DCB Bank after a 2-3 weeks of downside, this week along with other banks this is started moving up, possibly you could get target of Rs 230.”

CESC after the demerger etc now after 4 weeks started to move strongly on the upside, here you could get a target of Rs 950 back.”

tags #Ashwani Gujral #CESC #DCB Bank #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Stocks Views

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.