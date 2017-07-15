Indiabulls Housing Finance may test Rs 1250, DCB Bank Rs 230: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com feels that Indiabulls Housing Finance may test Rs 1250 and DCB Bank may move to Rs 230.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Lot of stocks have completed 3-4 week corrections and this week have made strong moves. One of them is Indiabulls Housing Finance, housing finance anyway has been in a bull market, so here you could get target of Rs 1250 in this run.”

He further added, “In DCB Bank after a 2-3 weeks of downside, this week along with other banks this is started moving up, possibly you could get target of Rs 230.”