App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 25, 2017 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Housing Finance hits new high on strong Q4 numbers

The company's calculated net interest income was up 14.7 percent at Rs 1,192.3 crore versus Rs 1,039.3 crore.

Indiabulls Housing Finance hits new high on strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance touched 52-week high of Rs 1042.70, gains 3.6 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of strong numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended March 2017.

The company has reported 24.4 percent jump in its Q4 (Jan-March) net profit at Rs 840.5 crore versus Rs 675.5 crore, in the same period last fiscal.

The company's calculated net interest income was up 14.7 percent at Rs 1,192.3 crore versus Rs 1,039.3 crore.

The gross NPA was unchanged at 0.85 percent and net NPA unchanged at 0.36 percent, Q-o-Q.

At 10:46 hrs Indiabulls Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 1,021.95, up Rs 15.35, or 1.52 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indiabulls Housing Finance

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.