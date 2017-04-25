Indiabulls Housing Finance hits new high on strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance touched 52-week high of Rs 1042.70, gains 3.6 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of strong numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended March 2017.

The company has reported 24.4 percent jump in its Q4 (Jan-March) net profit at Rs 840.5 crore versus Rs 675.5 crore, in the same period last fiscal.

The company's calculated net interest income was up 14.7 percent at Rs 1,192.3 crore versus Rs 1,039.3 crore.

The gross NPA was unchanged at 0.85 percent and net NPA unchanged at 0.36 percent, Q-o-Q.

At 10:46 hrs Indiabulls Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 1,021.95, up Rs 15.35, or 1.52 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil