India Cements' merger with subsidiaries may trigger re-rating for the stock: PhillipCap

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved India Cements' merger with its subsidiaries Trinetra Cement and Trishul Concrete Products.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vaibhav Agarwal of PhillipCapital explains what this means for the stock.
"We see this as a major re-rating trigger for the stock valuation", he said.
Agarwal further said, "This will help the company to re-align its focus on core business segment and ultimately re-rate the stock valuations in the medium-term".For full interview, watch video...