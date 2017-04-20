India Cements' merger with subsidiaries may trigger re-rating for the stock: PhillipCap

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved India Cements' merger with its subsidiaries Trinetra Cement and Trishul Concrete Products.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vaibhav Agarwal of PhillipCapital explains what this means for the stock.

"We see this as a major re-rating trigger for the stock valuation", he said.

Agarwal further said, "This will help the company to re-align its focus on core business segment and ultimately re-rate the stock valuations in the medium-term".