App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 20, 2017 12:16 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

India Cements' merger with subsidiaries may trigger re-rating for the stock: PhillipCap

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved India Cements' merger with its subsidiaries Trinetra Cement and Trishul Concrete Products. "This will help the company to re-align its focus on core business segment and ultimately re-rate the stock valuations in the medium-term", Vaibhav Agarwal of PhillipCapital told CNBC-Tv18.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved India Cements' merger with its subsidiaries Trinetra Cement and Trishul Concrete Products.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vaibhav Agarwal of PhillipCapital explains what this means for the stock.

"We see this as a major re-rating trigger for the stock valuation", he said.

Agarwal further said, "This will help the company to re-align its focus on core business segment and ultimately re-rate the stock valuations in the medium-term".

For full interview, watch video...

tags #cement #Stocks Views

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.