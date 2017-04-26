India Capital Markets sells 25.50 lakh shares of Essar Shipping

On April 25, 2017 Aquarius India Opportunities Fund bought 25,50,000 shares of Essar Shipping at Rs 30.50 on the BSE.

However, India Capital Markets sold 25,50,000 shares at Rs 30.50.

On Tuesday, Essar Shipping ended at Rs 32.80, up Rs 2.25, or 7.36 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 36.75 and 52-week low Rs 24.30 on 18 October, 2016 and 06 February, 2017, respective