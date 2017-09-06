In light of Kwality's woes, how did Indian dairy majors fare in the past 5 years?

Moneycontrol News

Kwality, one of India’s most well-known dairy companies, hit the lower circuit on two consecutive trading days earlier this week, thus triggering pandemonium amongst its investors. On subsequent clarifications issued by the company’s management in this regard, wherein no facts/events were attributed to such a drastic downfall, the stock not only recovered from yesterday’s unexpected intra-day 20 percent correction, but also gained 6 percent by end of the session, and seems to be doing well.

In this context, we simultaneously analyzed the fundamental parameters of India’s dairy majors over a five-year period to determine the best performers across a series of financial variables.

Here’s what our study suggests:-

As seen in the exhibit below, almost all players witnessed a growth slowdown on the top-line over the years. Hatsun Agro managed to swim against the wave by posting a robust set of numbers every year.

No dairy player has been immune to fluctuations in margins at the EBIDTA level. Prabhat Dairy, however, was the saving grace.

Kwality’s profits, unlike others, not only witnessed steady growth year on year, but also had the least degree of volatility in its profit after tax (PAT) margins.

Though all companies in the dairy space have been gradually decreasing their dependence on borrowed funds for operations, the likes of Hatson Agro and Kwality need significant and noticeable improvement on this front in comparison to their peers.

With GST rollout now underway, unorganised entities, which comprise a significant chunk of the overall industry size, are likely to lose out on their pricing advantage to organised counterparts. Given the inelastic consumption demand for dairy products across the breadth and depth of the country, the sector as a whole is poised to grow well. Nonetheless, how things pan out for each of the above companies in due course remains to be seen.

Follow @riteshpresswala