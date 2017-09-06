App
Sep 06, 2017 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In light of Kwality's woes, how did Indian dairy majors fare in the past 5 years?

Moneycontrol analyzed the fundamental parameters of India’s dairy majors over a five-year period to determine the best performers across a series of financial variables.

In light of Kwality's woes, how did Indian dairy majors fare in the past 5 years?

Ritesh Presswala & Krishna Karwa

Moneycontrol News

Kwality, one of India’s most well-known dairy companies, hit the lower circuit on two consecutive trading days earlier this week, thus triggering pandemonium amongst its investors. On subsequent clarifications issued by the company’s management in this regard, wherein no facts/events were attributed to such a drastic downfall, the stock not only recovered from yesterday’s unexpected intra-day 20 percent correction, but also gained 6 percent by end of the session, and seems to be doing well.

In this context, we simultaneously analyzed the fundamental parameters of India’s dairy majors over a five-year period to determine the best performers across a series of financial variables.

Here’s what our study suggests:-

Sales slowdown pan-industry

As seen in the exhibit below, almost all players witnessed a growth slowdown on the top-line over the years. Hatsun Agro managed to swim against the wave by posting a robust set of numbers every year.

Sales_Dairy06092017_new

Best Operating Margins

No dairy player has been immune to fluctuations in margins at the EBIDTA level. Prabhat Dairy, however, was the saving grace.

EBIDTA_Dairy06092017

The most consistent bottom-line performer

Kwality’s profits, unlike others, not only witnessed steady growth year on year, but also had the least degree of volatility in its profit after tax (PAT) margins.

PAT_Dairy06092017

Debt-equity synopsis

Though all companies in the dairy space have been gradually decreasing their dependence on borrowed funds for operations, the likes of Hatson Agro and Kwality need significant and noticeable improvement on this front in comparison to their peers.

DE_Dairy06092017

With GST rollout now underway, unorganised entities, which comprise a significant chunk of the overall industry size, are likely to lose out on their pricing advantage to organised counterparts. Given the inelastic consumption demand for dairy products across the breadth and depth of the country, the sector as a whole is poised to grow well. Nonetheless, how things pan out for each of the above companies in due course remains to be seen.

PricePerformance_Dairy06092017_new

tags #Market Edge #Stocks Views

