App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 29, 2017 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IMB Bank Berhad buys 12 lakh shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion

On April 28, 2017 CIMB Bank Berhad bought 12,00,000 shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion.

IMB Bank Berhad buys 12 lakh shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion

On April 28, 2017 CIMB Bank Berhad bought 12,00,000 shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion at Rs 807.73 on the NSE

On Friday, Bharat Financial Inclusion ended at Rs 803.65, up Rs 11.50, or 1.45 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 939 and 52-week low Rs 465.10 on 29 July, 2016 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

tags #Bharat Financial Inclusion #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.