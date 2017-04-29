IMB Bank Berhad buys 12 lakh shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion

On April 28, 2017 CIMB Bank Berhad bought 12,00,000 shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion at Rs 807.73 on the NSE

On Friday, Bharat Financial Inclusion ended at Rs 803.65, up Rs 11.50, or 1.45 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 939 and 52-week low Rs 465.10 on 29 July, 2016 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.