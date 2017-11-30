App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 30, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IL&FS jumps 6% after Arbitral Tribunal directs NHAI to pay Rs 547 cr to arm

The highway was on the Pune-Solapur section of NH-9 and had been done on DBFOT basis. The arm had claimed compensation for losses suffered by it on account of time overrun in construction phase of the project.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IL&FS gained over 6 percent intraday on Thursday as investors bet on an award going in the company’s favour.

The company's subsidiary, Pune Sholapur Road Development Company (PSRDC) had invoked arbitration against National Highways Authority of India with respect to development, maintenance, and management of a highway in Maharashtra.

The highway was on the Pune-Solapur section of NH-9 and had been done on DBFOT basis. The arm had claimed compensation for losses suffered by it on account of time overrun in construction phase of the project.

The Arbitral Tribunal asked NHAI to pay Rs 547.96 crore to PSRDC.

The stock had hit upper circuit on Wednesday on the back of robust September quarter earnings as well.

The net profit of the company surged to Rs 40.14 crore in the September quarter against a net loss of Rs 81.59 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The company's income from operations however declined to Rs 340.84 crore in the quarter ending September, from Rs 356.87 crore in the September quarter 2016, the company said in a regulatory filing.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.