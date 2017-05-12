App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 12, 2017 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IL&FS Engineering rises 4% on order win worth Rs 559 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company rose 4 percent intraday Friday as it has got an order worth Rs 559.35 crore.

The company has received letter of intents (LOIs) from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam (JBVNL), Ranchi for rural electrification works of East Singhbhum package comprising East Singhbhum district, and West Singhbum package comprising West Singhbhum districts in Jharkhand state under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojna (DDUGJY).

The company has also received LOIs for urban electrification works of Jamshedpur electric supply area of JBVNL covering eight towns (Jamshedpur, Mango, Jugsalai, Chakuliya, Adityapur, Chaibasa, Chakradharpur, and Seraikela) in East Singhbhum, West Singhbum, and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts in Jharkhand state under integrated power development scheme (IPDS) on behalf of JBVNL.

The total value of both contracts is Rs 559.35 crores and the completion schedule of the works is 24 months.

At 14:15 hrs ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company was quoting at Rs 56.50, up Rs 1.70, or 3.10 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company

