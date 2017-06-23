App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 23, 2017 08:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ILandFS Financial Services sells 22.56 lakh shares of Bhushan Steel

On June 22, 2017 ILandFS Financial Services sold 22,56,000 shares of Bhushan Steel.

ILandFS Financial Services sells 22.56 lakh shares of Bhushan Steel

On June 22, 2017 ILandFS Financial Services sold 22,56,000 shares of Bhushan Steel at Rs 74.92 on the NSE.

On Thursday, Bhushan Steel ended at Rs 69, down Rs 7.90, or 10.27 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 102.70 and 52-week low Rs 36 on 18 May, 2017 and 29 September, 2016, respectively.

tags #Bhushan Steel #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.