ILandFS Financial Services sells 22.56 lakh shares of Bhushan Steel

On June 22, 2017 ILandFS Financial Services sold 22,56,000 shares of Bhushan Steel at Rs 74.92 on the NSE.

On Thursday, Bhushan Steel ended at Rs 69, down Rs 7.90, or 10.27 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 102.70 and 52-week low Rs 36 on 18 May, 2017 and 29 September, 2016, respectively.