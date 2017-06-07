IIFL Holdings soars 14%, hits 52-week high post coverage from Credit Suisse with outperform rating

Moneycontrol News

Brokerage firm IIFL Holdings soared nearly 14 percent intraday on Wednesday as investors cheered coverage initiation on the stock.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the IIFL Holdings with an outperform rating and a target price of Rs 650.

The research firm highlighted that the company had made a niche for itself in the retail broking space and the traditional capital markets business now contributes less than 20 percent to its profits.

“IIFL has demonstrated a scalable retail lending platform with its Rs 22,300 crore loan book built over the last ten years,” it said in its report.

Furthermore, with the efforts in the past 3-4 years of setting up a base for home loans, gold and commercial vehicle financing bearing the fruit, it expects 28 percent CAGR over the next three years.

“While the rising focus on home loans (high competition) could lead to margins compression, we expect operational expenditure gains as it achieves scale. Overall, we expect a gradual ROA improvement in lending,” the report added.

Credit Suisse also places its bet on the wealth management business of the firm. It said that IIFL had emerged as the dominant private banker for HNIs in the country with USD 18.5 billion in assets under advice.

“We see this as an underpenetrated market with a long runway of growth. IIFL's full portfolio of services (across broking, lending and wealth management) should help the company capitalise on this industry's growth,” it said in the report.

Riding on the NBFC rally, the stock has gained nearly 12 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 4 percent.

At 09:30 hrs IIFL Holdings was quoting at Rs 618.10, up Rs 67.50, or 12.26 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 629.00.