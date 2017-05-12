Igarashi Motors, Nilkamal down 3-6% on poor Q4 result

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Igarashi Motors and Nilkamal declined 3-6 percent intraday Friday on poor numbers declared by the companies for the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17).

Nilkamal has registered 1.5 percent declined in it Q4 net profit at Rs 32.2 crore versus Rs 32.7 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company's revenue was up 6.4 percent at Rs 568.7 crore versus Rs 534.3 crore.

EBITDA of the company fell 11.8 percent at Rs 58.5 crore and EBITDA margin was down 230 bps at 11 percent.

The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share, which is subject to the approval of shareholder at the AGM.

Igarashi Motors has reported 3.8 percent decrease in its Q4 net profit at Rs 17.9 crore, while its revenue was up 1.4 percent at Rs 128.4 crore.

The company's EBITDA was down 10.9 percent at Rs 28.5 crore and EBITDA margin was at 22.2 percent.

The board has recommended dividend Rs 6.61 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

At 11:50 hrs Nilkamal was quoting at Rs 2,135, down 5.52 percent and Igarashi Motors was quoting at Rs 867.50, down 2.88 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil