IDFC Mutual Fund buys 36.18 lakh shares of City Union Bank

On April 12, 2017 Ardisia sold 1,33,53,000 shares of City Union Bank at Rs 145.25 on the BSE.

However, IDFC Mutual Fund IDFC Premier Equity Fund bought 36,18,785 shares at Rs 145 and Sundaram Mutual Fund Select Midcap bought 34,56,250 shares at Rs 145.48.

On Wednesday, City Union Bank ended at Rs 145.70, down Rs 7.55, or 4.93 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 168.50 and 52-week low Rs 95 on 06 February, 2017 and 22 April, 2016, respectively.