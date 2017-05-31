App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 31, 2017 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDBI Bank falls nearly 3% after Fitch downgrades IDRs

The bank’s long term IDR was downgraded to BB+ from BBB-, but maintained an overall stable outlook.

IDBI Bank falls nearly 3% after Fitch downgrades IDRs

Moneycontrol News

Shares of IDBI Bank were lower nearly 3 percent intraday on Wednesday after its Indian deposit receipts got a downgrade from a ratings agency.

The bank’s long term IDR was downgraded to BB+ from BBB-, but maintained an overall stable outlook.

Apart from this, the bank’s short term IDR, viability rating, support rating and a medium term note programme was also downgraded by the ratings agency.

“The said revision in rating is due to a sharper than expected deterioration in IDBI Bank's financial profile, as reflected in its much lower core capitalisation following two consecutive years of rising NPLs and heavy losses. Fitch expects these pressures to remain over the medium term,” the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The stock has eroded investors’ wealth, falling over 22 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 4.15 percent. At 14:24 hrs, IDBI Bank was quoting at Rs 60.10, down Rs 0.85, or 1.39 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IDBI Bank

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.