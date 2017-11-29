ICICIdirect initiates Buy on Varun Beverages, a strong proxy play for soft drink industry

ICICIdirect has initiated coverage with a buy rating on Varun Beverages, citing likely huge growth potential on account of low per capita soft drink consumption and increasing penetration through territory acquisition.

It has set a price target for the stock at Rs 590. Varun is a strong proxy play for soft drink industry in India, it feels.

The research house sees comfort of earnings visibility and improvement in return ratios of Varun Beverages.

Due to consolidation of newly acquired territories, new product launches and higher growth potential in operating regions, ICICIdirect expects Varun to report revenue CAGR of 12.4 percent in CY16-19 with EBITDA margin of 21.6 percent in CY19.

In CY16, India business contributed 77 percent to total revenue while international business contributed the rest.

With the strategic franchisee partnership with PepsiCo in licensed areas, Varun takes care of the demand delivery for PepsiCo while PepsiCo owns the trademark and takes care of demand creation through R&D and brand development.

ICICIdirect said company's presence in low per capita soft drink consumption countries (e.g. 9.4 litre for India against world average of 91.9 litre), supported by strong brand name of PepsiCo provides Varun huge growth opportunity through penetration in existing markets and growth via additional territory acquisition from PepsiCo.

India is witnessing a shift from carbonated soft drinks (CSD) to non-carbonated drinks (NCD) on account of increasing health consciousness among consumers.

To tap this opportunity, PepsiCo is focused on innovation and launch of new drinks in the non-carbonated space. In the recent past, it has launched Masala Nimbooz, Tropicana Frutz, 7 Up Revive & Sting.

The research house believes Varun Beverages is strongly placed with a extensive distribution channel to tap the upcoming opportunity in the NCD space. It expects NCD segment to clock revenue CAGR of 25.8 percent in CY16-19 (increase in revenue contribution from 7.4 percent in CY16 to 10.3 percent in CY19E).

Varun Beverages, a part of RJ Corp group, is the second largest PepsiCo franchisee globally (ex-US). It is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distributing PepsiCo’s CSD and NCB products across licensed territories in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Morocco and Zambia.

It enjoys end-to-end execution capabilities across the value chain and currently owns 22 production facilities, 74 depots, 2,024 vehicles, 4,69,500 visi-coolers and 1,378 distributors.

VBL enjoys over 25 years of strategic association with PepsiCo and today accounts for around 47 percent of PepsiCo’s beverage sales volume in India (as on Q3CY17).

At 11:27 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 514.45, up Rs 7.80, or 1.54 percent on the BSE.