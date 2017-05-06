App
May 06, 2017 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
May 06, 2017 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance buys 33.23 lakh shares of DB Corp

Amansa Holdings Private Limited sold 3,772,562 shares of DB Corp﻿ at Rs 350.07 per share on the BSE and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited bought 3,323,619 shares at Rs 350 per share on the BSE.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance buys 33.23 lakh shares of DB Corp

On May 5, 2017 Amansa Holdings Private Limited sold 3,772,562 shares of DB Corp at Rs 350.07 per share on the BSE. However, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited bought 3,323,619 shares at Rs 350.00 per share on the BSE.

DB Corp closed at Rs 375.65, up Rs 5.70, or 1.54 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 447.85 and 52-week low Rs 326.30 on 20 October, 2016 and 20 May, 2016, respectively.

tags #Amansa Holdings Private Limited #Buzzing Stocks #DB Corp #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited

