ICICI Lombard General Insurance IPO to open on September 15, ICICI Bank shares gain

Moneycontrol News

ICICI Bank shares gained more than 1 percent intraday Thursday after CNBC-TV18 report said the IPO of its general insurance company will open for subscription in the coming week.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company will launch its initial public offer of up to 8,62,47,187 equity shares on September 15.

The issue consists of offer for sale of up to 3,17,61,478 equity shares by promoter ICICI Bank, up to 5,44,85,709 shares by investor Fal Corporation. The issue also include a reservation of up to 43,12,359 equity shares for purchase by ICICI Bank shareholders.

The issue will close on September 19.

ICICI Lombard is the largest private-sector non-life insurer in India based on gross direct premium income in fiscal 2017.

Earlier this week, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company received approval capital market regulator Sebi for the IPO, which would be the first by a general insurer in the country.

ICICI Lombard is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings.

As per draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi in July, ICICI Bank holds 62.95 percent stake in its general insurance company, FAL has 21.92 percent shareholding, Red Bloom Investment 9.01 percent and Tamarind Capital Pte Ltd 1.59 percent.

DSP Merrill Lynch Limited, ICICI Securities and IIFL Holdings are global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the issue.

CLSA India Private Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial Institutional Securities are book running lead managers to the issue.

Two state-run general insurers - General Insurance Corporation of India and New India Assurance Company; and two private life insurance firms - SBI Life and HDFC Standard Life have also planned IPO and are awaiting approval from Sebi.

At 10:22 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 297.10, up Rs 1.85, or 0.63 percent on the BSE.