ICICI Bank share price trades ex-bonus today, rebounds after early losses

ICICI Bank recouped opening losses, to trade higher with nearly a percent gains after the stock price adjusted for bonus shares issue.

The country's largest private sector lender, on May 3, announced issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 i.e one equity share of Rs 2 each for every ten fully paid-up equity shares held (including ADS holders) as on the record date.

The record date for issue of bonus shares is fixed as June 21.

"The post-bonus paid-up share capital is expected to be around Rs 1,281.62 crore, consisting of 640.8 crore shares of Rs 2 each," the bank had said in its filing on May 4.

The actual number of bonus shares to be issued will be determined based on the paid-up share capital as on the record date as well as the adjustments which will need to be done to the outstanding unexercised grant of stock options on the record date, it added.

At 09:25 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 294.05, up Rs 2.60, or 0.89 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar