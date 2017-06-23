ICICI Bank rebounds after Joint Lenders Forum approves Essar Oil-Rosneft deal

Moneycontrol News

ICICI Bank shares recovered more than 3 percent from its day's low after the Joint Lenders Forum of 23 lenders approved the sale of company's Gujarat refinery to Russia's Rosneft & Trafigura-UCP consortium.

With this Rs 86,000-crore transaction, which makes it the largest FDI inflow for the country, the company hopes to close the deal by early next month, the PTI said quoting Essar group sources.

The deal was signed on October 15 last year in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Goa on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

The sale involves the Ruias almost exiting its cash cow in favour of Russian giant Rosneft and a consortium led by Trafigura-UCP.

Essar Oil operates a 20 million tonne refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat, and the deal also involves transferring its over 3,500 oil retail outlets.

The refinery accounts for almost 9 percent of the country's total refining output.

The plant also has a 1,010-mw captive power plant, and a 58-million tonne deep draft port that helps in importing crude and exporting finished products for the refinery.

At 14:39 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 291.95, up Rs 2.50, or 0.86 percent on the BSE.