App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 13, 2017 10:16 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

ICICI Bank may move to Rs 345, says Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com feels that ICICI Bank may move to Rs 345.

ICICI Bank may move to Rs 345, says Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, “The problem is that you are not getting the big money. Otherwise, the stock should have moved higher post its 10 percent type move, so I do not think ICICI Bank is a great stock if you want to make 50 percent; 15 percent maybe in three months, that is possible.”

“So keep a stoploss of Rs 280 and look for possible targets of about Rs 345 thereabouts. But overall, large stocks are having great difficult in moving because big money is not really coming in,” he said.

tags #Ashwani Gujral #ICICI Bank #Stocks Views

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.