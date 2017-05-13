May 13, 2017 10:16 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
ICICI Bank may move to Rs 345, says Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, “The problem is that you are not getting the big money. Otherwise, the stock should have moved higher post its 10 percent type move, so I do not think ICICI Bank is a great stock if you want to make 50 percent; 15 percent maybe in three months, that is possible.”“So keep a stoploss of Rs 280 and look for possible targets of about Rs 345 thereabouts. But overall, large stocks are having great difficult in moving because big money is not really coming in,” he said.