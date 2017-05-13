ICICI Bank may move to Rs 345, says Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com feels that ICICI Bank may move to Rs 345.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, “The problem is that you are not getting the big money. Otherwise, the stock should have moved higher post its 10 percent type move, so I do not think ICICI Bank is a great stock if you want to make 50 percent; 15 percent maybe in three months, that is possible.”