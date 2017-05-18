HUL falls despite good Q4 results, Jefferies maintains buy with 15% upside

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Hindustan Unilever swung between gains and losses through the morning session despite steady Q4 results as the global selloff could have rubbed on to the stock. Profit booking due to stellar run in the past few sessions could also have dragged the stock.

The FMCG major had posted 6 percent rise in its March quarter net profit at Rs 1,183 core against Rs 1,114 crore posted during the corresponding quarter of last year. Its volume growth came in much ahead of what analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 had accounted for.

Analysts have largely cheered the results and have given positive views on the stock.

Jefferies maintains its buy call with a target price of Rs 1,150, implying 15 percent upside from its previous target. It said that the FMCG major remains its top pick in the large cap consumer space. Analysing its results, it said that robust growth in sustained refreshments such as tea delivered broad-based, double-digit growth.

Meanwhile, modest growth in packaged goods such as Knorr growth was impacted by a strong comparator. Weakness in demand and increase in competition can put pressure on earnings estimates, the brokerage firm added.

At 10:25 hrs, Hindustan Unilever was quoting at Rs 1,002.15, down Rs 4.20, or 0.42 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,014.00.