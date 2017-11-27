Hubtown to develop residential project in Mumbai with Wadhwa Group; shares up 8%

Hubtown shares surged more than 8 percent intraday Monday as the company and the Wadhwa Group are jointly developing a prestigious sea facing residential project at Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

They named the project as 25 South: Bespoke homes by the bay.

A successful meet with channel partners and leading brokers was organised to announce the pre-launch of this project, Hubtown said.

The project had achieved financial closure, it added.

At 15:24 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 124.95, up Rs 6.45, or 5.44 percent on the BSE.