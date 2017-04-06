HSBC downgrades Just Dial to reduce, cuts target price on execution risks

Moneycontrol News

HSBC has downgraded Just Dial, the local search engine in India, to reduce from hold and lowered target price to Rs 390 (from Rs 430 earlier) following cut in earnings estimates. The stock fell 3.5 percent intraday Thursday.

The brokerage house believes the share price run-up is not factoring in the execution risks and has run ahead of fundamentals. It has cut FY18 EBITDA estimates by 26 percent as it factored in the one-time increase in advertising spends.

Just Dial share price has been up 40 percent in past three months on hopes that the company could benefit from the shake-up in the Indian e-commerce industry and the launch of the much-awaited TV ad by the company.

After a gap of three years, the company has recently launched its TV ad campaign, which may be positive and should boost sales/campaign addition; however, from a near-term perspective, it is likely to have an adverse impact on margins, the research firm feels.

HSBC believes it may be too early to assume Just Dial meaningfully benefited from a shakeout in the Indian ecommerce sector, more so when the company plans to focus increasingly on core local search and less on Search Plus.

The research house says being a market leader in local search, there was no reason for the company to take focus away from core search; as a consequence, revenue growth has come down from 29 percent in FY15 to 5 percent in FY17.

Another recent change in stance has been regarding the possible sale of JD Omni. After citing JD Omni as a growth driver and few quarters of investments, Just Dial has decided to pause, suggesting even the existing revenues from Omni may be under pressure, according to HSBC.

Moreover, the company has lost focus on Core Search business in Q2FY17, driven primarily by slow hiring in the sales force. The company plans to keep hiring sales personnel but at the same rationalise overall employee costs as well.

Execution in the past three years has been confusing and raises concerns that another possible change in strategy in the near term cannot be ruled out.

In the near term, profitability and margin may remain under pressure, HSBC feels.

At 13:24 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 537.30, down Rs 18, or 3.24 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar