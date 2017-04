Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-Tv18, "Oil marketing is breaking out after being subdued for several weeks, so Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) has a target of about Rs 590. Escorts has done extremely well through the week and more could be expected. This could have a target of about Rs 600."

Indiabulls Housing Finance is also a fresh mover, housing finance did well all through the week and we could expect a target of Rs 1100,” he added.