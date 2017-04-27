App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 27, 2017 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Wipro; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated April 26, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Wipro


Wipro reported a strong quarter with IT services US$ revenue growth at 2.7% to US$1955 million. Growth was supported by full quarter consolidation of Appirio (contributing 1.5% to revenues). Further, growth was led by manufacturing & technology (up 5.3% QoQ), finance solutions (4.4% QoQ) and energy & utilities (3.4% QoQ) among verticals.


Outlook


We expect Wipro to report slower rupee revenue CAGR of 2.9% in FY17-19E with average EBIT margins at 16.5%. We have rolled over our valuation to FY19E. We maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 500/share (13.5x FY19E).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Wipro

