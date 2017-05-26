Hold Whirlpool of India; target of Rs 1170: Axis Direct
Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Whirlpool of India with a target price of Rs 1170 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.
Axis Direct's research report on Whirlpool of India
Whirlpool reported Q4FY17 net sales of Rs 10.1 bn, up 20% YoY in a seasonally strong quarter for Refrigerators (55% of sales) and Air-conditioners (10% of sales). This was above our estimate of 16% YoY growth. Gross margin declined 110 bps to 41.5% likely due to input cost inflation.
Outlook
We estimate 15% sales growth in FY18/19 given a favorable macro; flat/+50bps EBITDA margin given rising input costs, high competition which could be partially offset by scale benefits. Roll forward to FY19E; Maintain HOLD with revised TP of Rs 1,170 (30x FY19 EPS).
For all recommendations, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.