App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Whirlpool of India; target of Rs 1170: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Whirlpool of India with a target price of Rs 1170 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.

Hold Whirlpool of India; target of Rs 1170: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Whirlpool of India


Whirlpool reported Q4FY17 net sales of Rs 10.1 bn, up 20% YoY in a seasonally strong quarter for Refrigerators (55% of sales) and Air-conditioners (10% of sales). This was above our estimate of 16% YoY growth. Gross margin declined 110 bps to 41.5% likely due to input cost inflation.


Outlook


We estimate 15% sales growth in FY18/19 given a favorable macro; flat/+50bps EBITDA margin given rising input costs, high competition which could be partially offset by scale benefits. Roll forward to FY19E; Maintain HOLD with revised TP of Rs 1,170 (30x FY19 EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Hold #Recommendations #Whirlpool of India.

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.