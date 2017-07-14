App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jul 14, 2017 03:16 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold VRL Logistics, says Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that one may hold VRL Logistics.

Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "When I look at VRL Logistics chart, it tells me they have seen a good bottom closer to around Rs 270-280 zones. Now, it is into some kind of a sideways move. I would first think have a stoploss somewhere below the levels of Rs 312 and continue holding long."

"I will wait for a move of Rs 360; once it crosses Rs 360, it is going to levels closer to around Rs 400-420 zones. So, there is a good move available here, but protect yourself with stoploss. If you want to add, you may even add if it crosses Rs 350. Until that happens, don’t add," he said.

tags #Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com #Stocks Views #VRL Logistics

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.