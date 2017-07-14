Hold VRL Logistics, says Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "When I look at VRL Logistics chart, it tells me they have seen a good bottom closer to around Rs 270-280 zones. Now, it is into some kind of a sideways move. I would first think have a stoploss somewhere below the levels of Rs 312 and continue holding long.""I will wait for a move of Rs 360; once it crosses Rs 360, it is going to levels closer to around Rs 400-420 zones. So, there is a good move available here, but protect yourself with stoploss. If you want to add, you may even add if it crosses Rs 350. Until that happens, don’t add," he said.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.