Hold VRL Logistics, says Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "When I look at VRL Logistics chart, it tells me they have seen a good bottom closer to around Rs 270-280 zones. Now, it is into some kind of a sideways move. I would first think have a stoploss somewhere below the levels of Rs 312 and continue holding long."

"I will wait for a move of Rs 360; once it crosses Rs 360, it is going to levels closer to around Rs 400-420 zones. So, there is a good move available here, but protect yourself with stoploss. If you want to add, you may even add if it crosses Rs 350. Until that happens, don’t add," he said.