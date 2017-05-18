App
May 18, 2017 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Vedanta; target of Rs 260: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Vedanta with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Vedanta


The management has achieved cumulative savings of US$712 million in the last two years (achieved cost saving of US$250 million in FY16, US$462 million in FY17). Out of this, US$682 million is in cost and marketing savings while the balance US$30 million is in capex savings. The programme is ahead of the original plan to deliver US$1.3 billion cumulative savings by H1FY19.


Outlook


However, we have a cautious view on the company due to volatile base metal and crude oil prices. We value the company using SOTP valuation and arrive at a target price of Rs 260. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

