Hold Vedanta Ltd; target of Rs 325: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Vedanta Ltd

Vedanta organised its Zinc Day in Udaipur wherein the y outlined the current business prospects, the ongoing expansion and the medium term outlook on growth. The company’s expansion of zinc mines at both the Indian operations [ Hindustan Zinc ( HZL )] and Zinc International (ZI) operations will be a key growth driver, going forward.

Outlook

We value the company using SOTP valuation and arrive at a target price of Rs 325. We have a HOLD recommendat ion on the stock.

