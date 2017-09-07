App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 07, 2017 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Vedanta Ltd; target of Rs 325: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has recommended hold rating on Vedanta Ltd with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated 04 September 2017.

Hold Vedanta Ltd; target of Rs 325: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Vedanta Ltd


Vedanta organised its Zinc Day in Udaipur wherein the y outlined the current business prospects, the ongoing expansion and the medium term outlook on growth. The company’s expansion of zinc mines at both the Indian operations [ Hindustan Zinc ( HZL )] and Zinc International (ZI)  operations will be a key growth driver, going forward.

Outlook

We value the company using SOTP valuation and arrive at a target price of Rs 325. We have a HOLD recommendat ion on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Vedanta Ltd

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.