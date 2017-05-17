App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 17, 2017 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 1240: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Vardhman Textiles with a target price of Rs 1240 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.

Hold Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 1240: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Textiles


Vardhman reported strong margins of 24% for Q2FY17, Q3FY17 on account of benefits of low cost cotton inventory. However, due to depletion of low cost inventory, margins for the quarter fell 420 bps YoY to 17.1%. Average cotton prices (Shankar-6) rose 26% YoY in Q4FY17 resulting in an increase in input costs.


Outlook


We have revised our estimates downwards for FY18E and FY19E. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 1240, valuing the company at 5.5x FY19E EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

