Hold Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 1240: ICICI Direct

Vardhman reported strong margins of 24% for Q2FY17, Q3FY17 on account of benefits of low cost cotton inventory. However, due to depletion of low cost inventory, margins for the quarter fell 420 bps YoY to 17.1%. Average cotton prices (Shankar-6) rose 26% YoY in Q4FY17 resulting in an increase in input costs.

Outlook

We have revised our estimates downwards for FY18E and FY19E. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 1240, valuing the company at 5.5x FY19E EV/EBITDA.

