Apr 05, 2017 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold V-Mart Retail; target of Rs 778: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch recommended hold rating on V-Mart Retail with a target price of Rs 778 in its research report dated April 05, 2017.

CD Equisearch's research report on V-Mart Retail

V-Mart has opened 20 stores in FY17 and plans to open another 20 stores in FY18 which will help it in increasing its market share and profits owing to good growth opportunities from factors like 7th pay Commission, higher FDI in retail and expected increase in the disposable income.

Outlook

Yet, the current valuation barely favors the conservative. Therefore, we recommend a hold rating on the stock with revised target of Rs 778 (previous target Rs.525) based on 31x FY18 earnings (PEG ratio 1.1; forward Mcap/ sales: 1.3) over a period of 6-9 months.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

