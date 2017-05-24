App
May 24, 2017 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 165: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's recommended hold rating on V-Guard Industries with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.

Hold V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 165: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on V-Guard Industries


Though the GST rate for some consumer goods (like wire & cable and switchgear) have been kept in a higher tax category i.e. 28%, we believe, the company would gradually pass on incremental cost to customers. We also believe consumer durable companies will be key beneficiaries of the government’s key reforms of higher income (due to Seventh Pay Commission and doubling farm income), Housing for All, and various steps to improve power availability in the country.


Outlook


However, at the CMP, the stock discounts the near term positive of improved working capital days and positive free cash flows. We maintain our stance on the stock with HOLD recommendation and a revised target price of Rs 165.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

