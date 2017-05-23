Hold United Breweries; target of Rs 820: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on United Breweries

Net revenues for Q4FY17 de-grew 8% YoY (up 9% QoQ) to Rs 1112.7 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 975 crore). Lag effect of demonetisation coupled with de-stocking activity on account of highway ban adversely impacted industry volumes for the quarter, de-growing 13%. However, volumes de-grew 10%; indicating the strength of the franchisee to weather downfall in the sector.

Outlook

The execution of the same would be keenly watched thereby keeping valuations elevated. We remain wary of near term concerns prevailing in the sector. Hence, we have a HOLD recommendation on the stock and will keep a close watch on the post highway ban/GST revival of the sector.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.